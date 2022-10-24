 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Britain set to name new prime minister

Liz Truss resigned after six weeks in office, the shortest-serving prime minister in the nation's history. Rishi Sunak, former Treasury chief, will replace her.

Rishi Sunak leaves his home on Monday, Oct. 24 in London. Following the resignation of Liz Truss after 44 days as Prime Minister, the Conservative party has tapped Sunak to replace her. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON — Seven weeks after being defeated in his first bid to lead Britain, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and make history as the first person of color in the role.

Sunak, 42, emerged victorious Monday in a lightning-fast contest by the ruling Conservatives to select a new party leader and, by extension, the U.K.’s new prime minister. The process began after Truss resigned Thursday as the shortest-serving premier in the nation’s history, following a turbulent tenure that roiled the markets and sparked chaos among the Conservative parliamentary rank and file.

In a dizzying turnaround of political fortune, Sunak was the only leadership candidate to receive the minimum 100 signatures required from fellow Conservative lawmakers by a Monday afternoon deadline. Rival Penny Mordaunt failed to secure enough backers, and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the running late Sunday.

