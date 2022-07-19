 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Menu Search Log in

British rail lines buckle under extreme heat wave

Increasingly frequent and intense heat waves are the result of climate change, and temperatures this extreme are set to become more common as the world continues to burn fossil fuels. 

By

World News

July 19, 2022 - 2:40 PM

Travelers in Britain were warned to stay home rather than risk a ride on rails that could buckle under record temperatures as brutal conditions swept through Europe.

Train companies offered refunds and ticket swaps, and Network Rail told passengers on Tuesday not to travel north out of London to a weather “red zone.” 

A temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at Charlwood, Surrey, according to the Met Office, which warned that temperatures would likely rise further. That would break the previous record of 38.7 degrees set on July 25, 2019.

Related
July 18, 2022
June 17, 2022
June 14, 2022
June 10, 2022
Most Popular