Canada extends order to quell truck protests

Canadian lawmakers extended emergency powers to allow police to make arrests to avert any additional truck blockades. Police ended a previous blockade by making several arrests.

A police vehicle blocks a downtown street to prevent trucks from joining a blockade of truckers protesting vaccine mandates near the Parliament Buildings last week in Ottawa, Canada. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian lawmakers voted Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 to affirm the powers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that.

