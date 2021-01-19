Menu Search Log in

Canada to U.S.: Don’t drop pipeline project

Canadian officials are urging President-elect Joe Biden to allow the Keystone XL pipeline's construction. Biden has vowed to scrap the program, which connects Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, on his first day in office.

January 19, 2021 - 9:48 AM

TORONTO (AP) — Top officials in Canada want a chance to make the case for a long disputed oil pipeline to be built amid reports President-elect Joe Biden will cancel Keystone XL on his first day.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Monday he will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline upon taking office. Biden’s plan is outlined in transition documents seen by Canadian media outlets.

“We hope President-elect Biden will show respect for Canada and will sit down and at the very least talk to us,” Kenney said.

