 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Canada’s Trudeau moves to stop trucker blockades

Truckers opposed to vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions have been protesting for more than two weeks. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to dismantle the blockades.

By

World News

February 16, 2022 - 9:20 AM

Tractor trailers drive across the Ambassador Bridge border crossing from Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The border crossing has reopened to traffic. (Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

OTTAWA, Canada — Seated in an 18-wheeler, Tyler Armstrong vowed Monday that he would not vacate his coveted parking space in front of Canada’s Parliament building until COVID-19 vaccination mandates and other pandemic restrictions were lifted.

His big rig is among scores of trucks and other vehicles that have been parked on Ottawa’s so-called Parliament Hill for more than two weeks as part of a protest against government measures meant to contain COVID-19.

“We’ll stay here as long as we have to,” said Armstrong, 25, as his girlfriend, Ashley Wapshaw, 26, nodded in agreement. “This is about freedom.”

