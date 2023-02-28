 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Cell phone inventor speaks

“Between the cellphone and medical technology and the Internet, we are going to conquer disease,” he said Monday at MWC.

February 28, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The man credited with inventing the cellphone 50 years ago had only one concern then about the brick-sized device with a long antenna: Would it work?

These days Martin Cooper frets like everybody else about his invention’s impacts on society — from the loss of privacy to the risk of internet addiction to the rapid spread of harmful content, especially among kids.

“My most negative opinion is we don’t have any privacy anymore because everything about us is now recorded someplace and accessible to somebody who has enough intense desire to get it,” said Cooper, who spoke with The Associated Press at the telecom industry’s biggest trade show in Barcelona, where he was receiving a lifetime award.

