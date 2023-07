HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending.

The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts’ forecast for growth topping 7%.

In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China’s economy has been slowing in the long term.