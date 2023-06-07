 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
China trade tumbles in May

Retail spending is recovering more slowly than expected because jittery consumers worry about the economic outlook and possible job losses. 

June 7, 2023 - 3:30 PM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls is slowing as global demand weakens under pressure from higher interest rates.

Exports slid to $283.5 billion, reversing from April’s unexpectedly strong 8.5% growth, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell to $217.7 billion, moderating from the previous month’s 7.9% contraction. 

Trade weakness adds to downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy following lackluster factory and consumer activity and a surge in unemployment among young people.

