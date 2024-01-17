 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
China’s population falls for 2nd straight year as births drop

By

World News

January 17, 2024 - 1:56 PM

A man carries a bag as he walks by epidemic control workers wearing PPE to protect against the spread of COVID-19 as he leaves after being released from a government quarantine facility on Wednesday in Beijing. TNS

BEIJING (AP) — China’s population fell by 2 million people in 2023 in its second straight annual decrease, as births dropped for the seventh straight year and deaths jumped following the end of COVID-19 restrictions, the government said Wednesday.

The number of deaths rose by 690,000 to 11.1 million, more than double the previous year’s increase. Demographers said the rise was driven by the aging of the population and the widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that started in December 2022 and continued into February of last year.

The total population stood at 1.4 billion, the statistics bureau said. China, long the most populated country in the world, dropped into second place behind India in 2023, according to U.N. estimates.

