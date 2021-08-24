 | Tue, Aug 24, 2021
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears grow

A Taliban spokesman says the US must complete its evacuation by the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of American troops.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- AUGUST 19, 2021: Afghans try to raise the national flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, despite the presence of Taliban fighters around them, during a rally for Independence Day at Pashtunistan Square in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. About 200 people rallied towards the city center chanting ODeath to Pakistan, God Bless Afghanistan, Long Live the National Flag of Afghanistan. Photo by (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says the U.S. must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group will accept “no extensions” to the deadline. He says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

Mujahid says he is “not aware” of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place. 

