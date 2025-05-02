Conclave preparations begin

ROME — Fire officers on Friday installed the renowned chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican that will emit the plumes of smoke signalling the results of the upcoming conclave.

The process to elect a new pope is set to start on Wednesday, with 133 cardinals sealed off in the 15th century chapel with its famous Michelangelo ceiling.

DURING THE election, black smoke rising from the chimney signals unsuccessful voting rounds.

The smoke – traditionally generated by burning the cardinals’ ballot papers – turns white once a new pope has been chosen.

Following uncertainty over the colour of the smoke in the past, chemicals are now added to the ballot papers to ensure a clear signal – whether black or white.

The chimney is connected to two stoves, a cast-iron model from 1939 used for the discarded ballot papers, and a newer version from 2005 for the chemicals.

THE ELECTION for pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, took just one and a half days.

Once the election is complete, an announcement in Latin will be made from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica: “Habemus papam” (We have a pope). The new pope will then be revealed to the world.

Election requires a two-thirds majority among the 133 cardinals, more than ever before. They are all aged under 80 and some 80% were elevated to the College of Cardinals by Francis himself.