Deal sends medicine to Gaza

France and Qatar mediated an agreement between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicine for hostages and Palestinians.

Patients injured during Israeli air strikes receive treatment in a field hospital built by the International Medical Corps on Jan. 16, 2024, in Rafah, Gaza. U.S.-based NGO International Medical Corps built a small field hospital in southern Gaza to provide support in surgical care for trauma, physical rehabilitation, emergency obstetric and newborn care, and mental health services. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images/TNS

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A shipment of medicine for dozens of hostages held by Hamas was en route to Gaza on Wednesday after France and Qatar mediated the first agreement between Israel and the militant group since a weeklong cease-fire in November.

The medicines arrived in Egypt and were on the way to the border. A senior Hamas official said that for every box provided for the hostages, 1,000 boxes of medicine would be sent in for Palestinians. The deal also includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to residents of the besieged coastal enclave.

The agreement came more than 100 days into a conflict that shows no sign of ending and which has sparked tensions across the Middle East, with a dizzying array of strikes and counterstrikes in recent days from northern Iraq to the Red Sea and from southern Lebanon to Pakistan.

