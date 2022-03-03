 | Thu, Mar 03, 2022
Do Russian sanctions pose risks to U.S. nuclear power industry?

A ripple effect on sanctions against Russia is that Russia provides much of the world's enriched uranium, necessary for nuclear reactors to safely produce energy. The U.S. and its allies are still evaluating their options on where to go from here.

Russia produces about 35% of the world’s enriched uranium for reactors and supplies about 20% of the U.S. industry, according to UxC LLC, a nuclear industry researcher. . Photo by (Dreamstime/TNS)

As economic sanctions pile up on Russia, there’s growing concern that export restrictions on the world’s top supplier of nuclear fuel has the potential to disrupt the U.S. power industry.

Russia produces about 35% of the world’s enriched uranium for reactors, about twice as much as the No. 2 provider, and supplies about 20% of the U.S. industry, according to UxC LLC, a nuclear industry researcher.

“If enrichment is curtailed, or supply from Russia is curtailed, it will have an immediate impact on the market,” said Jonathan Hinze, president of UxC. “Because the West and countries like Japan, Korea, Taiwan and others don’t have their own enriched uranium, we rely heavily in the world on Russian enrichment.”

