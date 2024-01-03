 | Wed, Jan 03, 2024
Doctors in Britain walk off the job in strike

Thousands of British doctors walked off the job as part of a six-day strike over pay. It's the longest strike in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.

January 3, 2024 - 2:29 PM

LONDON (AP) — Patients faced canceled treatments after thousands of British doctors walked off the job on Wednesday, the start of a six-day strike over pay that was set to be the longest in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.

Managers said tens of thousands of appointments and operations will be postponed because of the walkout across England by junior doctors, those in the first years of their careers. The doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care, plan to stay off the job until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Senior doctors and other medics have been drafted to cover for emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

