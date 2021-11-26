 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Ethiopia seeks to restrict reporting from war

The Ethiopian government is taking steps to prevent media from reporting details of its yearlong war. Security forces will "take measures" against violators, but no specifics have been announced.

November 26, 2021 - 10:14 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has issued a new order aiming to restrict media reporting of the country’s yearlong war, prohibiting the sharing of non-official information on “military-related movements, battlefront results and situations.”

The statement released late Thursday, which applies to everyone in the country, also warns that “supporting the (rival Tigray forces) directly or indirectly in the name of freedom of speech should cease immediately.” And it strongly warned against calls for the formation of a transitional government.

Security forces will “take measures” against violators, it said, but didn’t elaborate.

