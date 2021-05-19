 | Wed, May 19, 2021
EU takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

EU ambassadors agree on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors into the region.

By

World News

May 19, 2021 - 8:44 AM

Venice, Italy Photo by Pixabay.com

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union today took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations. 

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but the bloc’s 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on nonessential travel should be eased. Specifically, tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in. 

