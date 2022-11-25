 | Fri, Nov 25, 2022
Europe scrambles to keep Ukraine warm

European officials pledged to send more support to help Ukrainians stay warm and keep functioning as Russian missiles continue to take out critical civilian infrastructure.

By

World News

November 25, 2022 - 11:43 AM

Residents in the village of Vodohin collect water after infrastructure damage following yesterday’s missile strikes on Nov. 24, 2022, in Vodohin, Ukraine. Kyiv and several other cities were hit by another wave of Russian missile strikes yesterday, further damaging the country's energy infrastructure and other utilities. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — European officials are scrambling to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months, pledging Friday to send more support that will mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights.

Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbor, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screw on Kyiv. Officials estimate that around 50% of Ukraine’s energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes.

France is sending 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the coming months, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Friday.

