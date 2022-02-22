 | Tue, Feb 22, 2022
European Union agrees to relax travel guidelines

European Union countries will ease travel restrictions, opening their collective doos for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the coronavirus.

By

World News

February 22, 2022 - 9:53 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from COVID-19.

The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorized in the EU or approved by the World Health Organization. 

Individuals who received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival, or who have received a booster dose, would be eligible along with those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel. 

