 | Tue, Jun 21, 2022
‘Everything is on fire’: Ukraine region weathers bombardment

Russia intensified its attacks in Eastern Ukraine where resistance continues to deny Moscow full military control of the region.

June 21, 2022 - 2:24 PM

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank at an abandonned Russian position near the village of Bilogorivka not far from Lysychansk, Lugansk region, on June 17, 2022. Photo by (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks laid down a curtain of fire Tuesday across areas of eastern Ukraine where pockets of resistance are denying Moscow full military control of the region, almost four months after the Kremlin unleashed an invasion.

“Today everything that can burn is on fire,” Serhiy Haidai, the governor of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region, told The Associated Press.

Russia’s war has caused alarm over food supplies from Ukraine to the rest of the world and gas supplies from Russia, as well as raising questions about security in Western Europe.

