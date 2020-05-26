Menu Search Log in

French nursing home employees protest

Nursing home workers in France have begun protesting their working conditions amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The workers are driving for better pay and protections.

PARIS (AP) — Employees of a major group of French nursing homes on Monday took part in protests across France to call for better pay amid the coronavirus crisis.

Protesters gathered outside homes owned by the Korian group in Paris, Lille and other French cities in response to a call from several far-left unions.

The government is formally opening on Monday two months of talks with health care workers over changes to France’s public health system, which has suffered from decades of cuts.

