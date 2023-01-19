 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

Shown in remarkable detail, most of these Milky Way objects are stars. The count also includes small, distant galaxies that may have been mistaken as individual stars.

This image made available by the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab in January 2023 shows the galactic plane of the Milky Way galaxy. Astronomers have captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. (DECaPS2/DOE/FNAL/DECam/CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA, M. Zamani & D. de Martin via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A galactic photo shoot has captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever.

A dark-energy camera on a telescope in Chile made the observations over two years, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab released the survey results this week.

Shown in remarkable detail, most of these Milky Way objects are stars. The count also includes small, distant galaxies that may have been mistaken as individual stars.

