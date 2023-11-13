 | Mon, Nov 13, 2023
Gaza hospitals held in ‘circle of death’

Critically wounded patients, including newborns, are stranded in hospitals with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

November 13, 2023 - 3:32 PM

Reservist soldiers, settlers and volunteers from Israel and the United States take part in weapons training. Photo by Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Battles between Israel and Hamas around hospitals forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last perceived safe places in northern Gaza, stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to flee south on foot through what it calls safe corridors. But its stated goal of separating civilians from Hamas militants has come at a heavy cost: More than two-thirds of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes.

Thousands fled Gaza’s Shifa Hospital over the weekend as Israeli troops encircled it, but hundreds of patients and displaced people remain, officials say. Shifa “is not functioning as a hospital anymore,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

