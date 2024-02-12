 | Mon, Feb 12, 2024
Gaza raid rescues 2, kills 67 

Israeli forces rescued two hostages, killing at least 67 Palestinians at an apartment complex in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

February 12, 2024 - 2:48 PM

Residents of the Qatari-funded Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sit with some of their belongings as they flee their homes after an Israeli strike on Saturday, Dec. 2. Photo by (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in a densely packed town in the Gaza Strip and extracting them under fire. At least 67 Palestinians were killed in the operation, most of them in airstrikes, local officials said.

The rescue in Rafah briefly lifted the spirits of Israelis shaken by the plight of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas. The nation is still reeling from the militant group’s cross-border raid last year that started the war.

Israel has described Rafah as the last remaining Hamas stronghold in the territory and signaled that its ground offensive may soon target the town where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled fighting elsewhere to seek safety on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip.

