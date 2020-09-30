Menu Search Log in

Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing up a blue streak

Five new parrots at British zoo seem to encourage each other to swear. Visitors often found the situation funny.

September 30, 2020 - 9:26 AM

LONDON (AP) — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

