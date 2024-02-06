Hamas positive to cease-fire talks

Qatar’s prime minister said Thursday that Hamas gave a “generally positive” answer to the latest plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, but the Palestinian militant group said it still seeks “a comprehensive and complete” cease-fire to end “the aggression against our people.” Israel has ruled out the kind of permanent cease-fire sought by Hamas.

The Qatari prime minister’s assessment of Hamas came during a news conference with the visiting U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken. The top American diplomat had met earlier Tuesday with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar — key U.S. allies who often serve as mediators between Israel and Hamas.

It’s Blinken’s fifth visit to the Middle East since the war in Gaza broke out on Oct. 7. Hamas fighters stormed into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 others. Some 100 hostages are believed to be still held in Gaza, after many were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November.