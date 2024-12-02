Hezbollah fires at an Israeli-held border zone, first since ceasefire began

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hezbollah fired into a disputed border zone held by Israel on Monday in the first attack by the Lebanese militant group since its ceasefire with Israel took hold last week, saying the volley was a warning shot after what it called repeated Israeli violations of the truce.

Israeli leaders threatened to retaliate, further straining the fragile U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire. The truce called for a 60-day halt in fighting, aiming to end more than a year of war between Hezbollah and Israel that’s part of a wider regional conflict sparked by the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Hezbollah volley came after multiple Israeli strikes in Lebanon in recent days that have killed at least four people and wounded others. Lebanon’s parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, accused Israel of violating the truce more than 50 times in recent days, with strikes, demolition of homes near the border and overflight of drones. Israel has said its strikes were in response to unspecified Hezbollah violations.

There was no immediate comment from the United States and France, which lead a commission meant to monitor adherence to the ceasefire’s terms.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched two projectiles toward Mount Dov, a disputed Israeli-held territory known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel meet. Israel said the projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it fired on an Israeli military position in the area as a “defensive and warning response” after what it called “repeated violations” of the ceasefire deal by Israel. It said complaints to mediators tasked with monitoring the ceasefire “were futile in stopping these violations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Hezbollah fire was “a serious violation” and vowed, “Israel will respond forcefully.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the volley “will be met with a harsh response.”

Under the ceasefire deal, Iran-backed Hezbollah has 60 days to withdraw its fighters and infrastructure from southern Lebanon, pulling back north of the Litani River, which is about 18 miles from the Israeli-Lebanese border. During that time, Israeli troops are also to withdraw to their side of the border.

On Monday before the Hezbollah fire, Israeli carried out at least four airstrikes and an artillery barrage on different parts of southern Lebanon, including a drone strike that killed a person on a motorcycle, according to Lebanese state media. Another strike killed a corporal in the Lebanese security services, state media said. The Israeli military said it carried out operations in the south against Hezbollah militants, “thwarting threats to Israeli civilians,” without elaborating.

Another drone strike Monday hit a Lebanese army bulldozer, wounding a soldier, in the northeastern town of Hermel – far north of the Litani River. The Israeli military said it hit military vehicles operating “in the area of a Hezbollah missile manufacturing site.”

The Lebanese army, which stayed on the sidelines of the Israel-Hezbollah fighting, is supposed to deploy additional troops in the south alongside U.N. peacekeepers to ensure Hezbollah’s withdrawal from the area. An Israeli strike on Saturday in the southern Marjayoun area killed two people, according to state media.

In a video statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Israel was striking Hezbollah fighters in the south when they are identified or seen attempting to move weapons.

“Their presence south of the Litani River is the most basic violation of the understandings … They must move north immediately,” he said, despite the 60-day period the deal gives for a pullback.

