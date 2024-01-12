 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
Houthi rebels vow fierce retaliation after attacks

American and British forces struck multiple sites controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels in an effort to deter further attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The group vowed to retaliate.

January 12, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the sea as demonstrators march through the Red Sea port city of Hodeida in solidarity with the people of Gaza on Jan. 4, 2024, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the militant Hamas group in Gaza. Photo by (AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels vowed fierce retaliation Friday for American and British strikes against them, further raising the prospect of a wider conflict in a region already beset by Israel’s war in Gaza.

The bombardment — launched in response to a recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the vital Red Sea — killed at least five people and wounded six, the Houthis said. The U.S. said the strikes took aim at more than 60 targets in 16 different locations across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

As the bombing lit the predawn sky over multiple sites held by the Iranian-backed rebels, it forced the world to again focus on Yemen’s yearslong war, which began when the Houthis seized the country’s capital.

