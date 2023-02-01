 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

How to make a mummy

The discovery of an embalming workshop by ancient Egyptians has yielded clues about how recipes that helped preserve bodies for thousands of years.

By

World News

February 1, 2023 - 1:46 PM

An Egyptian Mummy lies on display at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

NEW YORK (AP) — For thousands of years, ancient Egyptians mummified their dead in the search for eternal life. Now, researchers have used chemistry and an unusual collection of jars to figure out how they did it.

Their study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, is based on a rare archaeological find: An embalming workshop with a trove of pottery around 2,500 years old. Many jars from the site were still inscribed with instructions like “to wash” or “to put on his head.”

By matching the writing on the outside of the vessels with the chemical traces inside, researchers uncovered new details about the “recipes” that helped preserve bodies for thousands of years.

Related
January 26, 2023
April 27, 2021
June 17, 2019
October 12, 2016
Most Popular