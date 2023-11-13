 | Mon, Nov 13, 2023
Iceland evacuates town; volcano could erupt

A southwestern Iceland fishing town was evacuated as earthquakes signal a possible volcanic eruption. A corridor of magma extends underneath the community and it's not known where it might erupt.

November 13, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is near the site of a possible volcanic eruption. Photo by Simon Peter Groebner/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS

LONDON (AP) — Residents of a fishing town in southwestern Iceland left their homes Saturday after increasing concern about a potential volcanic eruption caused civil defense authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region.

Police decided to evacuate Grindavik after recent seismic activity in the area moved south toward the town and monitoring indicated that a corridor of magma, or semi-molten rock, now extends under the community, Iceland’s Meteorological Office said. The town of 3,400 is on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 31 miles southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface,” the Meteorological Office said.

