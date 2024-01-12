 | Fri, Jan 12, 2024
In Taiwan’s election Saturday, who are the 3 candidates trying to become president?

One is a Harvard-educated physician, another is a former police captain and the third is a former surgeon.

January 12, 2024 - 5:06 PM

The harbor on Nangan island in Taiwan's Matsu archipelago. Taiwan’s main opposition parties favor engagement with China. The election is Saturday. (Jack Moore/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is holding its presidential election on Saturday, a race that China has called a choice between war and peace. China considers the self-ruled island about 160 kilometers (100 miles) off its east coast a breakaway province and has threatened to take control over it, by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s election is closely watched internationally due to the potential for rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. At home, voters are concerned with more practical issues such as the sluggish economy and expensive housing in addition to Beijing’s threat.

Here are the three candidates:

