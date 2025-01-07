 | Tue, Jan 07, 2025
Menu Search Log in

International hostage envoys meet for talks

Israel's envoy for hostages met with its North American and European counterparts Tuesday. The meeting marks the start of two days of talks towards the release of dozens of people still being held by the Palestinian militant Hamas movement.

By

World News

January 7, 2025 - 2:18 PM

This view from the Mount of the Olives shows the old city walls of Jerusalem, the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Aqsa complex, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and the Catholic Franciscan monastery of St Saviour, on Dec. 28, 2024. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

TEL AVIV — Israel’s envoy for hostages met North American and European counterparts on Tuesday at the start of two days of talks towards the release of dozens of people — and bodies — still being held by the Palestinian militant Hamas movement.

The envoys from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Germany and Austria came to Jerusalem especially for the meeting with Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who is responsible for hostages and missing people, according to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Talks were also planned with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and relatives of the hostages.

However, it was unclear whether this indicated any imminent progress in the talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and the captives’ return.

There were some recent signs of hope for their release, but these repeatedly ended in disappointment.

According to Israeli sources, the efforts are aimed at returning 100 people. Among them are four Israelis — including two dead soldiers — who have been held by the Palestinian Islamist militia for a decade.

The remaining hostages seized on Oct. 7, 2023, include 83 men, 13 women and two children under 5. Of these, 86 are Israelis, 10 are foreigners.

The Israeli hostages also include some people with German, U.S. or Russian dual citizenship.

Related
June 9, 2021
May 25, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 12, 2021
Most Popular