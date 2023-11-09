 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Israel agrees to 4-hour pauses in Gaza fighting

President Joe Biden has urged Israel to pursue a multi-day halt in the fighting to facilitate negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas. While there is no formal cease-fire at the moment, Israel has committed to these daily humanitarian pauses

World News

November 9, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Palestinians work among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2023. The White House says Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza. Photo by Abed Khaled, File /AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza starting on Thursday, the White House said, as President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to release hostages held by the militant group. 

Biden said Thursday that there was “no possibility” of a formal cease-fire at the moment, and said it had “taken a little longer” than he hoped for Israel to agree to the humanitarian pauses. Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call and said he had also asked the Israelis for a pause of at least three days to allow for negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas. 

“Yes,” Biden said, when asked whether he had asked Israel for a three-day pause. “I’ve asked for even a longer pause for some of them.” 

