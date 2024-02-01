 | Thu, Feb 01, 2024
Israel and Lebanon prepping for a war neither wants

A full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militia seems to be inevitable, even though people on both sides of the border are terrified by the prospect.

February 1, 2024 - 2:22 PM

An Israeli mobile howitzer gets into position near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Photo by AP Photo/Leo Correa

BEIRUT (AP) — The prospect of a full-scale war between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia terrifies people on both sides of the border, but some see it as an inevitable fallout from Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Such a war could be the most destructive either side has ever experienced.

Israel and Hezbollah each have lessons from their last war, in 2006, a monthlong conflict that ended in a draw. They’ve also had four months to prepare for another war, even as the United States tries to prevent a widening of the conflict.

