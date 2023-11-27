 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Israel, Hamas talk truce, free hostages

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days to exchange more hostages and prisoners.

By

World News

November 27, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Thousands of people and the families of hostages hold up their mobile phones with the torch on to sing the national anthem during a rally in support of the hostages held by Hamas during the second day of the temporary truce, outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the “The Hostages and Missing Square” on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo by (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images/TNS)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said, bringing the prospect of a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war and further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The announcement came on the final day of the original four-day truce between the warring sides. A fourth swap of hostages for prisoners under that deal was expected later Monday. Qatar, along with the United States and Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. After the Qatari announcement, Hamas confirmed it had agreed to a two-day extension “under the same terms.”

Related
November 24, 2023
May 25, 2021
May 21, 2021
November 24, 2012
Most Popular