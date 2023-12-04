 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Israel orders evacuations but Palestinians have few places to go

An expanded assault in Gaza has left hundreds of thousands of Palestinians with a difficult choice to stay in the path of Israeli forces or flee, but there are few places left for them to find safety.

Residents of the Qatari-funded Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, sit with some of their belongings as they flee their homes after an Israeli strike on Saturday, Dec. 2. Photo by (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as the military widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.

The expanded assault posed a deadly choice for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians — either stay in the path of Israeli forces or flee to squeeze into progressively tinier slivers of the Gaza Strip, with no guarantee of safety. Aid workers warned that the mass movement would worsen the already dire humanitarian catastrophe in the territory.

“Another wave of displacement is underway, and the humanitarian situation worsens by the hour,” the Gaza chief of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, Thomas White, said in a post on X.

