Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages

Israel has begun a massive siege on the Gaza Strip, in respone to weekend attacks by Hamas that left more than 900 dead, with hundreds more than 100 Israeli soldiers and civilians being held hostage.

October 9, 2023 - 1:34 PM

People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City on Saturday during an Israeli air strike that hit the Palestine Tower building. GETTY IMAGES/MAHMUD HAMS/TNS Photo by Mahmud Hams / Getty Images / TNS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting deliveries of food, water, fuel and supplies to its 2.3 million people as it pounded the Hamas-ruled territory with waves of airstrikes in retaliation for the militants’ bloody weekend incursion.

Around 1,400 Israelis and Palestinians are dead two days after Hamas launched an attack that caught Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades.

The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in its southern towns where it had been battling Hamas gunmen. But Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel.

