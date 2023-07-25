 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Israeli doctors walk off job as protests continue

Protests continue to swell in Israel after the government approved a law weakening the country's supreme court. Thousands of doctors walked off the job in the latest development.

By

World News

July 25, 2023 - 1:07 PM

Protesters and Israeli police officers clash during a demonstration near the Israeli Knesset on July 24, 2023, in Jerusalem. Some 20,000 anti-government protesters marched from Tel Aviv and converged in Jerusalem outside the parliament as the contested bill is voted, after weeks of protest against the government's plans to restrain the judiciary. Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images/TNS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israeli doctors walked out of work, labor leaders threatened a general strike and senior justices rushed home from a trip abroad Tuesday, a day after the government approved a law weakening the country’s Supreme Court that critics say will erode the system of checks and balances.

Four leading Israeli newspapers covered their front pages in black ink — an ominous image paid for by an alliance of high-tech companies. The only words on the pages were in a line at the bottom: “A black day for Israeli democracy.”

Monday’s vote — on the first of a series of measures that make up Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s divisive judicial overhaul — reverberated across the country. It came despite seven months of fierce popular resistance, Netanyahu’s promises of an eventual compromise and a rare warning against the overhaul from Israel’s closest ally, the United States.

