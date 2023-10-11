 | Wed, Oct 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Israelis unite in wake of Hamas attacks

Political rivals in othe rdays united to create a war-time Cabinet in Israel to oversee the fight against Hamas. Hamas spearheaded a stunning attack Saturday, which has claimed thousands of casualties.

By

World News

October 11, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech near the city of Rishon LeZion on July 5, 2023. Photo by Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a leading opposition figure on Wednesday created a war-time Cabinet overseeing the fight to avenge a stunning weekend attack by Hamas militants. In the sealed-off Gaza Strip ruled by Hamas, Palestinian suffering mounted as Israeli bombardment demolished neighborhoods and the only power plant ran out of fuel.

The new Cabinet establishes a degree of unity after years of bitterly divisive politics, and as the Israeli military appears increasingly likely to launch a ground offensive into Gaza. The war has already claimed at least 2,300 lives on both sides.

The Israeli government is under intense public pressure to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and massacred hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival. Militants in Gaza are holding an estimated 150 people taken hostage from Israel — soldiers, men, women, children and older adults.

Related
May 25, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
Most Popular