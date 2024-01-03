Israel’s Supreme Court delays law that makes it harder to remove leader

JERUSALEM (AP) — A law that would make it harder to remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office must go into effect only after the next parliamentary elections, the country’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, saying the legislation was clearly crafted for personal reasons.

Israeli legislators passed the law last year as part of the government’s contentious legal overhaul plan, which sparked widespread opposition and tore open deep divisions in society. Critics said the law was designed to protect Netanyahu from being deemed unfit to rule over claims of a conflict of interest. He had been working to reshape the justice system while on trial for alleged corruption.

“The personal affairs of the sitting prime minister were not just the motive for legislating the amendment but also the dominant justification for its legislation at the time it was enacted,” wrote outgoing Chief Justice Esther Hayut. “The amendment’s promoters wanted the amendment to enter into force immediately and that it apply to the sitting prime minister.”