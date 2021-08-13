 | Sat, Aug 14, 2021
July hottest on record

The combined land and ocean-surface temperatures averaged 60.4 Fahrenheit, an increase of 1.67 degrees above the 20th-century average.

WASHINGTON — The month of July was the world’s hottest since measurements began, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. 

The combined land and ocean-surface temperature worldwide was about 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the hottest July since records began 142 years ago, according to data measured by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. 

“July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year, but July 2021 outdid itself as the hottest July and month ever recorded,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. 

