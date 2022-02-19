 | Sat, Feb 19, 2022
Kamala Harris: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’

Vice president warns Russia that it will face 'unprecedented' financial penalties if it invades Ukraine

February 19, 2022 - 8:09 AM

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a multilateral meeting with the Estonian prime minister, the Latvian president and the Lithuanian president during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

MUNICH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it will face “unprecedented” financial penalties if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States. The world is at “a decisive moment in history,” she told Ukraine’s president, who said he just wants peace for his nation.

Harris spoke at the annual Munich Security Conference the day after President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” that Russia’s Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade neighboring Ukraine.

“Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.

