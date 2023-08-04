 | Fri, Aug 04, 2023
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced to 19 years

Alexei Navalny, opposition leader to the Russian government, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for charges of extremism.

By

World News

August 4, 2023 - 2:25 PM

A screen shows the already imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, second from left, as he listens to his verdict over a series of extremism charges on Friday. He was sentenced to another 19 years in prison Photo by Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

MELEKHOVO, Russia (AP) — A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison Friday, his spokesperson and Russian news agencies reported. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.

The new charges related to the activities of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. It was his fifth criminal conviction and the third and longest prison term handed to him, all of which his supporters see as a deliberate Kremlin strategy to silence its most ardent opponent. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he would serve this new term concurrently with his current sentence on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

The prosecution had demanded a 20-year prison sentence, and Navalny said beforehand that he expected to receive a lengthy term.

