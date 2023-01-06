Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas, a truce scorned by Ukrainian officials as a ploy.

No explosions were heard in the capital, however. And reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in Ukraine were unconfirmed. Clashes there could take hours to become public.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the cease-fire was to have started,