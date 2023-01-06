 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war began at noon Friday and was to continue through midnight Saturday Moscow time.

By

World News

January 6, 2023 - 3:58 PM

A worshipper lights a candle at the Ukrainian Orthodox Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on Jan. 6, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A temporary unilateral Russian cease-fire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin during Orthodox Christmas was due to have taken effect in Ukraine. (SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An uneasy calm in Kyiv on Friday was broken by air-raid sirens that also blared across the rest of Ukraine despite a Russian cease-fire declaration for the Orthodox Christmas, a truce scorned by Ukrainian officials as a ploy.

No explosions were heard in the capital, however. And reports of sporadic fighting elsewhere in Ukraine were unconfirmed. Clashes there could take hours to become public.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the cease-fire was to have started,

Related
March 10, 2022
March 6, 2022
March 5, 2022
January 24, 2022
Most Popular