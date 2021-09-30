 | Fri, Oct 01, 2021
Lava from a volcano in the Canary Islands reaches the ocean

The encroaching lava has wiped out hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary island of La Palma on September 27, 2021. (Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that forced local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.

The immediate area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited for the lava that began erupting Sept. 19 to traverse the 4 miles to the island’s edge. On the way down from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, the lava flows have engulfed at least 656 buildings, mostly homes and farm buildings, in its unstoppable march to the sea.

The meeting of molten rock and sea water finally came at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. By daybreak, a widening promontory of newborn land could be seen forming under plumes of steam rising high into the area. 

