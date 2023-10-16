Liner to the rescue

Royal Caribbean has partnered with the U.S. Department of State to send a cruise ship to Israel to rescue Americans who have not been able to leave the country.

Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty announced the Rhapsody of the Seas would be used to safely evacuate American citizens. The ship had its sailings in the region canceled after the Hamas attack from Gaza Strip on Israel last week and the Israeli response that has left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead.

The State Department estimates 30 Americans killed since the surprise attack on Oct. 7.