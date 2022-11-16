 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Lula’s pledge to save Amazon wins hero’s welcome at COP27

Brazil's president-elect says saving the world's largest tropical rainforest is a priority

November 16, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discusses the Amazon Forest at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt on Nov. 16, 2022. (Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offered to host UN climate talks in the Amazon in 2025, saying that the country will be prioritizing the preservation of the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

Lula, as the politician is known, is on his first international trip since beating President Jair Bolsonaro in elections last month. In contrast to Lula’s position, Bolsonaro weakened protection for the world’s biggest rainforest in favor of economic development.

“I’m here in front of all of you to tell you that Brazil is back,” he said in a speech at the COP27 talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, standing among governors of Brazil’s Amazon states, and in front of an enthusiastic crowd that chanted his name. “Brazil can’t be isolated as it was in the last four years.”

