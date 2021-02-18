Menu Search Log in

Man arrested for stealing camel he wanted to give to his girlfriend

A man living in the United Arab Emirates was eager to impress his girlfriend. Too eager, it turns out, after he was arrested for stealing a neighbor's rare camel to give to his beloved.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a highly valuable newborn camel to give to his girlfriend for her birthday, the United Arab Emirates’ state-linked newspaper reported Wednesday.

The owners of the baby camel reported the theft from their farm earlier this month, according to the local National newspaper, prompting Dubai police to fruitlessly search the area. Several days later, an Emirati man called authorities to say a stray camel had wandered onto his farm some 3 kilometers away.

When interrogated, the man’s story fell apart, according to police in Dubai. He soon admitted to trespassing on his neighbor’s farm to steal a rare breed of camel for his girlfriend, the report said, settling for the newborn after failing to wrangle an adult. The man reported the stray beast when he grew worried about being caught, the paper said.

