Meghan and Harry let it all out

Royals tell Oprah of their decision to leave "The Firm."

March 8, 2021 - 9:33 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

LONDON (AP) — Britain and its royal family absorbed the tremors Monday from a sensational television interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove the duchess to thoughts of suicide.

In a two-hour soul-baring interview by Oprah Winfrey, the couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. 

Meghan told Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.” She said she sought help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing it could do.

