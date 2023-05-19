 | Fri, May 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Mexican volcano springs to life

The volcano is 45 miles southeast of Mexico City, but looms much closer to the eastern fringes of the metropolitan area of 22 million people. 

By

World News

May 19, 2023 - 3:51 PM

Threatening 22 million people, Mexico’s Popocatepetl is a closely watched volcano. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again this week, belching out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.

The residents weren’t the only ones keeping a close eye on the towering peak. Every time there is a sigh, tic or heave in Popocatepetl, there are dozens of scientists, a network of sensors and cameras, and a roomful of powerful equipment watching its every move.

The 17,797-foot  volcano, known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been spewing toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years, since it awakened from a long slumber in 1994.

Related
January 18, 2022
September 30, 2021
June 3, 2018
May 19, 2018
Most Popular