 | Thu, Aug 05, 2021
Mexico sues gun companies

Mexico filed a civil lawsuit, claiming the gun manufacturers supply "a torrent of guns to the drug cartels." Almost all of the guns recovered at crime scenes in Mexico come from the US, according to the lawsuit.

August 5, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Mexico filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court Wednesday against Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., Glock Inc., Sturm, Ruger & Co. and other major gun manufacturers, accusing them of contributing to gang violence south of the border.

The civil suit in a Massachusetts federal district court argues that the companies “wreak havoc in Mexican society, by persistently supplying a torrent of guns to the drug cartels”.

In 2019, 17,000 Mexican citizens were murdered with guns manufactured in the U.S., compared to 14,000 citizens of the U.S. itself. This is despite Mexico having a smaller population and only one gun store, according to the suit.

